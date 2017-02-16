Editorial: A proud day for the Kansas House
After years of revenue shortfalls, painful cuts and futile "solutions" to our never-ending budget crisis, it looks like the Kansas Legislature is finally ready to move our state toward fiscal stability. Although lawmakers will likely transfer money out of the Unclaimed Property Fund, freeze pension contributions and impose budget cuts to address the $310 million shortfall Kansas faces this year, the passage of House Bill 2178 demonstrates that many of our representatives intend to do what's necessary to extricate the state from its fiscal disaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC