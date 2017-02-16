Editorial: A proud day for the Kansas...

Editorial: A proud day for the Kansas House

After years of revenue shortfalls, painful cuts and futile "solutions" to our never-ending budget crisis, it looks like the Kansas Legislature is finally ready to move our state toward fiscal stability. Although lawmakers will likely transfer money out of the Unclaimed Property Fund, freeze pension contributions and impose budget cuts to address the $310 million shortfall Kansas faces this year, the passage of House Bill 2178 demonstrates that many of our representatives intend to do what's necessary to extricate the state from its fiscal disaster.

