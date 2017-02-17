ECKAN continues war on poverty across...

ECKAN continues war on poverty across region

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Richard Jackson, ECKAN chief executive officer, center, receives an official certificate from the Kansas House of Representatives presented by state Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, during the agency's 50th anniversary celebration last May at the ECKAN office, 1320 S. Ash St., Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Feb 11 Cynic 2
News No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11) Feb 4 Adrian lawton 25
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Jan 28 bluestreak returns 20,094
News Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec '16 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec '16 Jmbagg 41
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC