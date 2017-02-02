Donald Trump confidant Kris Kobach presses for tough Kansas immigration action
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a confidant of President Donald Trump on immigration, is asking the state Legislature to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration by barring "sanctuary cities" and allowing state troopers to enforce immigration laws. Republican state Rep. John Whitmer, of Wichita, introduced the two proposals in a House committee Thursday at Kobach's request.
