Democratic candidate James Thompson says Kansas special election referendum on policies

James Thompson speaks in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, after he was selected by a group of delegates to represent the Democratic Party in a special election scheduled for April 11 to fill a vacancy for the Kansas 4th congressional district. The seat, held by Republican Mike Pompeo, was vacated when Pompeo was selected by President Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

