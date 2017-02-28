Democratic candidate James Thompson says Kansas special election referendum on policies
James Thompson speaks in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, after he was selected by a group of delegates to represent the Democratic Party in a special election scheduled for April 11 to fill a vacancy for the Kansas 4th congressional district. The seat, held by Republican Mike Pompeo, was vacated when Pompeo was selected by President Donald Trump to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hiawatha High adds baseball team
|8 hr
|Tom
|1
|Kansas B Ball
|19 hr
|Big d
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Feb 11
|Cynic
|2
|No A/C for Prisoners: Cruel & Unusual Punishment? (Aug '11)
|Feb 4
|Adrian lawton
|25
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC