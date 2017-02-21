David Jordan: Fight for KanCare expansion continues
Despite the tabling of a bill on Monday that should have been allowed to go to the full House for a vote, there is an army of advocates who haven't come this far without making sure every last option is considered. The lives of Kansans, the health of hospitals and our communities, and our state's economy are too important.
