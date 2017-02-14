Critics challenge spirit of Kansas retail liquor store reform bill
Tuck Dunkin of the Kansas Wine and Spirit Wholesalers Association speaks Tuesday in opposition of House Bill 2282, a bill that would allow convenience and grocery retailers to begin selling wine and full-strength beer, during a hearing with the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee. Aaron Rosenhow, owner of Vern's Retail Liquor in Topeka, tells the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development committee Tuesday afternoon that passing House Bill 2282, a bill that would allow certain businesses to sell more than 3.2 percent beer, along with wine and full-strength beer, could potentially put him, along with many others, out of business.
