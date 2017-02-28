Cigarettes, candles blamed in deadly ...

Cigarettes, candles blamed in deadly Kansas apartment fire

Fire officials say smoldering cigarettes and burning candles accidentally sparked the southern Kansas house fire that killed an Arizona man. The Hutchinson Fire Department said firefighters found 44-year-old Jason Conrad of Tucson dead inside the first-floor apartment shortly after the fire early Saturday.

