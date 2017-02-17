Chinese discovering Kansas City, Kan.

When biomedical researcher Li Linheng first moved to Kansas City, Kansas after getting his PhD from New York University and a five-year post-doctorate stint in Seattle, he expected that he would leave after a couple of years and return to the coast. He ended up staying for 16 years in one of the biggest cities in the Midwest, a city that's seeing a slow but steady growth in its Chinese population, many of whom have left major US coastal cities for job opportunities and are staying for the convenience and low cost of living that the Midwest provides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.