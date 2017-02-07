Bartlett School
Bartlett Grade School second-grader Megan Hanigan places a diorama she created representing Kansas through agriculture while Sinna Brown created hers to reflect Kansas as home to the Cosmosphere, home to a collection of U.S. space artifacts second only to the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
