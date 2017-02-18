At least 60 dogs rescued from Kansas home
The Norton Police Department's animal control, Kansas Department of Agriculture and National Mill Dog Rescue coordinated a rescue effort Sunday at a home where 51 adult dogs and 12 puppies were being kept, according to a post on the Norton Police Department's Facebook page. Complaints to Norton officials about the house, in the 500 block of West Washington, prompted the investigation that led to the dogs' removal.
