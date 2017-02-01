As Kansas exceeds January revenue estimate, lawmakers mull how to...
Kansas took in about $24 million more than anticipated in January, the third month in a row revenue has met or exceeded expectations, though the windfall will have only a small impact on the state's budget shortfall. The Kansas Department of Revenue released the figures before noon, rather near the end of the work day, suggesting the agency was pleased with the report.
