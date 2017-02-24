Allegation of 'coercion' by Kansas Medicaid companies denied
An attorney on Friday alleged the companies running Kansas' privatized Medicaid system are coercing those who live with disabled individuals by threatening to move the individuals into institutions unless they provide free care. The managed care organizations in KanCare, also called MCOs, have cut the hours of care they are providing to people with disabilities on the basis that the individuals are living with a "capable person" who will provide services for free "rather than see their loved one forced into an institution," said Kimberly Westhusing-Kass, an attorney based in Leawood.
