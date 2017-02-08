Advocates of health care access plead with Kansas lawmakers to expand Medicaid
Davis Jordan of Alliance for a Healthy Kansas gives testimony in favor of Medicaid expansion during a hearing with the House Health and Human Services committee Wednesday afternoon. Joe Reardon, the CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, discusses how Medicaid expansion would be good for generating jobs during a hearing with the House Health and Human Services committee Wednesday afternoon.
