ACLU of Kansas files Freedom of Information Act request over immigration ban
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas filed a Freedom of Information Act request Thursday to obtain information on how President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration is being implemented locally. Trump's executive order, signed Jan. 27, suspends refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.
