2 arrested after Kansas restaurant robbery netted $2
The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that two men are accused of forcing three Jimmy John's employees to the floor Monday night. Night manager Seth Cheney says that after told the masked suspects he couldn't open the safe or register, they demanded cash from the Pittsburg sandwich shop's employees.
