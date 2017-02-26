18 Kansas Counties Hit by Ice Storm in January to Get Federal Aid

The Kansas Adjutant General's office announced that President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Sam Brownback's request for the disaster declaration. Counties eligible for aid are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford, and Trego.

