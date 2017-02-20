$15,000 degree already possible at FHSU for some students

While the governor and one community college are touting a pathway to a $15,000 bachelor's degree, the interim president of Fort Hays State University says the western Kansas institution already has paved that road for qualifying students. While the governor and one community college are touting a pathway to a $15,000 bachelor's degree, the interim president of Fort Hays State University says the western Kansas institution already has paved that road for qualifying students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.