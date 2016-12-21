Western Kansas Groundwater Levels to be Measured in January
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will measure groundwater levels in 568 wells in early January to monitor the health and sustainability of the High Plains aquifer - the primary source of irrigation, municipal and industrial water for much of western and central Kansas. Lawrence, KS - infoZine - The annual program is conducted in coordination with the Kansas Department of Agriculture's Division of Water Resources , which is in the process of measuring an additional 825 wells.
