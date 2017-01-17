We need leaders who will inspire
"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC