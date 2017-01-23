Walking the dog in Topeka
That was dad decades ago, but the concept that a dog is curious, eager to reach out, to pull against restraints, well, that shows the dog has heart. And, just days into the 2017 Kansas legislative session, there's at least one dog that is willing to pull against the budget leash held by Gov. Sam Brownback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC