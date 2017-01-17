Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman
Members of the Risen Savior Lutheran Church and others gathered at a candlelight vigil at the church on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to pray for Toni Anderson, the missing 20-year-old Wichita woman who was last heard from on Sunday in Kansas City. Sgt. Dan Binkley of the Wichita Police Department talks about a robbery Wednesday in the College Hill neighborhood.
