University of Kansas gets $100K estate gift

The University of Kansas is receiving a $100,000 estate gift from a Scandia family that will provide funds for a nursing scholarship, the Dole Institute of Politics and the Spencer Museum of Art. The Salina Journal reports that alumna Marynell Dyatt Reece made plans for the estate gift before she died on July 4. The gift will establish the Marynell Dyatt Reece Spencer Museum Fund to help the existing museum.

