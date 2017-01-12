Understanding job growth and the Kans...

Understanding job growth and the Kansas tax reforms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice For Liberty in Wichita

Commissioned by Kansas Policy Institute and written by researchers from Arizona State University, a new report looks at the Kansas economy after the tax reforms passed in 2012. Much of the discussion over economic growth following the 2012 Kansas tax reforms were enacted is misguided, hobbled by a misunderstanding of what the tax cuts were trying to accomplish and reliance on incomplete data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice For Liberty in Wichita.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec 29 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec 28 Jmbagg 41
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec 25 sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec '16 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec '16 BTT 17
News Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS Dec '16 Wildchild 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC