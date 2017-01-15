Trauma-informed care, teaching becoming more prevalent in Kansas
Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka USD 501, spoke recently to members of the Kansas Maternal and Child Health Council about trauma experienced by children and how USD 501 and her previous district in Jennings, Mo., are addressing it. Since becoming superintendent of Topeka Unified School District 501 in July, Tiffany Anderson is pushing multi-tiered, districtwide training on recognizing and addressing trauma-related behavior and toxic stress in the classroom with the goal of becoming a trauma-informed district.
