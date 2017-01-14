Topeka weather: Ice storm expected after midnight; patchy, freezing drizzle Saturday
A much-discussed ice storm expected for Topeka and most of northeast Kansas originally predicted to hit Friday and Saturday will now likely come Saturday night, bringing at least a quarter of an inch of ice to much of the area. A light coating of ice came Friday night and Saturday morning, but Topeka escaped any significant accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said, with less than 0.1 of an inch of ice in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC