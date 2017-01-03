This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow
Hope Zahornacky was blithely going about her hobby of metal detecting on Jan. 2, 2017, when, in her back yard, she got a huge shock: a grenade buried just inches below ground. Authorities released security video from a Walmart supermarket in Arizona that show the moment a man opens fire on two police officers on April 23, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC