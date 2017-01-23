Theater For The New City's NORTHBOUND Tells Story Of Slaves Seeking Freedom

As part of a far-reaching celebration of African-American history month, Theater for the New City Executive Director Crystal Field is presenting Northbound, a play mixing real figures from the era of slavery and emancipation with a fictional story, Feb. 9 to 26. Northbound, written and directed by Marvalee Peart, presents a sprawling story with a cast of roughly 20 and characters such as Abraham Lincoln, William Lloyd Garrison, Frederick Douglass , John Brown and Stephen A. Douglas in their own words.

