Some GOP lawmakers in Kansas looking to cut school funding

14 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Some top Republican legislators in Kansas are looking to cut aid to public schools significantly to help close a hole in the state budget, a move that would fly in the face of past state Supreme Court rulings on education funding. GOP lawmakers who are pushing the idea want to avoid accounting moves proposed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, arguing that they're gimmicks that don't solve budget problems.

