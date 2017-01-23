Sierra Nevada Brewing Company recalls beer in the 36 states including Kansas
Impacted beer is being pulled from shelves in East Coast states through the Midwest, including Kansas and Missouri. The recall impacts the following styles: the original Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA and Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA.
