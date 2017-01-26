Rise Up Kansas coalition plans town h...

Rise Up Kansas coalition plans town hall meeting on revenue

Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

In the midst of Gov. Sam Brownback's proposal to shore up the Kansas budget by borrowing more and delaying and deferring funding from transportation, education and KPERS, Rise Up Kansas is proposing a comprehensive approach to fix the state's revenue shortfalls. Anyone interested in learning about the fix Rise Up Kansas is proposing to Kansas legislators is invited to a town hall meeting at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, 230 W. Seventh St., Junction City, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Kansas has experienced difficulty in balancing its budget since enacting cuts to income taxes on the upper bracket and eliminating income taxes on business LLC's in 2012.

Chicago, IL

