Resolving massive deficit a daunting task for Kansas lawmakers

15 hrs ago

The updated budget road map in hands of Gov. Sam Brownback features spending reductions and revenue increases that could lead to a fix for the state government's $350 million revenue shortfall. The budget approved last year by legislators and Brownback produced the chasm between revenue and expenditures and left lawmakers to circle a political roundabout with no obvious exit.

