Repeal campus concealed carry
The Kansas Legislature is more moderate now than it was a few months ago before citizens vented their frustration at the ideologically conservative bent of legislation on tax policy, education and other issues has hurt this state in multiple ways. Whether the Legislature is moderate enough to repeal provisions of a dangerous law, ironically called the Personal and Family Protection Act, remains to be seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC