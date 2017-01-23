Pompeo sworn in as CIA director despite enhanced interrogation and surveillance concerns
The eighth director of the Central Intelligence Agency is former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Republican who was sworn into office Monday night after being approved by the Senate over the objections of Democrats concerned about his views on domestic surveillance and enhanced interrogation techniques. The Senate voted 66-32 to confirm Pompeo after several hours of speeches and debate.
