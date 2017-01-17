Overland Park Resident Identifies 311 Species in Kansas Birding Contest
As part of the fourth annual Kansas Birding Big Year contest that ended on Dec. 31, 2016, Kansans searched high and low to check bird species off their identification lists in hopes their year-end total would bring them a "win." Pratt, KS - infoZine - For one lucky Overland Park resident, Malcom Gold, that win came when he topped off his count at 311 unique bird species identified in Kansas before year's end.
