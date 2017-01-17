Old downtown building could become affordable housing apartments
Officials with Overland Park Development out of Kansas hope to make the old Maskat Shrine Temple on Lamar Street into its third affordable housing location in Wichita Falls. The company is filing an application with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to get funding to restore the old building into a 30 unit multi-family housing development.
