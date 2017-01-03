Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas p...

Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas police detective

Curtis Ayers, who is accused of killing Kansas City, Kan., police Detective Brad Lancaster on May 9, 2016, pleaded guilty to capital murder. He also pleaded guilty to nine other charges related to Lancaster's death.

