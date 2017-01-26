Lawmakers reverse course on campus carry
College campuses are the stuff of some of America's best comedic movies. "Animal House," "Porky's," "Revenge of the Nerds," "Real Genius," "Old School," "Van Wilder" and countless others throughout the years have highlighted the immature and irresponsible antics of college students in a humorous way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|14 hr
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC