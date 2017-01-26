KDHE: Widespread influenza hits Kansas
Kansas is experiencing widespread influenza activity, with increased influenza cases seen in most regions of the state, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. "It is not too late to get your seasonal influenza vaccine," said Susan Mosier, KDHE secretary and state health officer, in the release.
