Kansasa Kris Kobach weighs run for governor as likelihood of Washington role fades

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has joined a crowded field of possible 2018 gubernatorial candidates in his state, dampening speculation that the immigration hardliner might take a job in the administration of Donald Trump. Kobach advised Trump during the 2016 campaign and transition process on voter fraud and immigration, fueling speculation that he might end up with a role in the Trump administration.

