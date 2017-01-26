Kansas university president says $15K...

Kansas university president says $15K degree is possible

The interim president at Fort Hays State University has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback's challenge to make it possible for a higher education student to receive a bachelor's degree for $15,000 or less. Andy Tompkins says that depending on the field of study, a student can get a degree for that cost if two years are spent at a community college and two years are spent at his university, the Hutchinson News reported .

