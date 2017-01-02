Kansas' supply-side tax policy at center of legislative budget debate

Gov. Sam Brownback views the agenda of moderate Republican and Democratic legislators calling for reconsideration of Kansas' supply-side tax cuts as ill-conceived economically and poorly timed politically. Brownback said doubters of the power of supply-side economics should realize that President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., expressed interest in taking the Kansas program for stimulating job creation through income tax reduction to a national stage.

