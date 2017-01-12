Kansas state government bond debt surges $2 billion since 2010
Kansas' general fund debt load was $83 million in fiscal year 2010 and sits at $179 million in the current fiscal year. Tax-supported borrowing by Kansas government expanded nearly 50 percent in the past two years and contributed to an increase since 2010 of more than $90 million in annual debt payments from the state general fund, a Kansas official said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC