Kansas residents turn to Airbnb for extra income
When Deborah Vest of Topeka needed to make some extra money she decided to work with Airbnb, which allows residents to rent space in their homes to travellers. Vest is part of a growing trend in Kansas, which saw a 175 per cent year-over-year growth in Airbnb lodgings in 2016 compared to 2015, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported .
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
