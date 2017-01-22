Kansas Republicans hope Trump improves Topeka-D.C. relations
After federal officials found numerous problems with Kansas' Medicaid program and ordered corrective action, state officials pushed back and suggested President Donald Trump's administration will soon make the issue go away. In ways large and small, the relationship between the states and the federal government is about to change as Trump, the businessman-turned-president, begins pulling the levers of power.
