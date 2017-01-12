Kansas Rep. Yoder gets his first committee chairmanship

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder will lead a committee responsible for doling out taxpayer dollars to the offices of his fellow lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives. Yoder's Republican colleagues have selected him to chair the House Legislative Branch Subcommittee on Appropriations, a panel that allocates federal funds to Congress' security and police, visitor services, and the U.S. Capitol complex's operations and maintenance, as well as to lawmakers' offices.

