Kansas regains seat on House ag committee
Newly-elected Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, has been named to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, re-establishing a long tradition of having the 1st District's representative on the committee. The ag-heavy 1st District, nicknamed the "Big First," includes all of western and most of central Kansas.
