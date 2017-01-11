Kansas plans hotline, 'SWAT team' to fight Medicaid backlog, but providers remain frustrated
Mike Randol, KDHE director of health care finance, outlines steps to fight the Medicaid backlog in the House Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday. Kansas plans to establish a hotline for long-term care facilities grappling with Medicaid application problems and use a "SWAT team" to assess the current system, a state official said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC