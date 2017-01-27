Kansas names four new inductees for Walk of Honor
Bronze plaques honoring abolitionist John Brown, Satanta, Arthur Capper and Charles Sheldon will be added this year to the Walk of Honor on the Statehouse grounds. The program initiated by Gov. Sam Brownback and operated since 2011 through the Kansas Historical Society's foundationhas previously honored 16 people who made a difference in Kansas and the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|11 hr
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC