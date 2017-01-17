Kansas legislators leery of budget fix yet moving toward it
Kansas legislators on Wednesday slammed Gov. Sam Brownback's accounting move to mask a hole in the state budget, then signaled they may approve it anyway. The House and Senate budget committees began their review Wednesday of the Republican governor's budget plan, which doesn't include widespread spending cuts that some legislators have advocated.
