Kansas legislative chambers take first three Fridays off, creating slow start to new session
They don't take roll call on pro forma days in the Kansas Senate, but fewer than 10 of the 40 members were present Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Sat
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC